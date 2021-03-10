El Al Launches Trial Of Rapid COVID Tests Prior To Flight

El Al launched a pilot program on Monday of rapid coronavirus tests for unvaccinated passengers prior to boarding a flight to New York at Ben-Gurion Airport.

The rapid antigen tests, which were developed by Sheba Medical Center, are carried out prior to check-in, with results ready within 15-20 minutes.

Out of 280 passengers boarding the flight to New York, 112 were required to be tested, mostly children under the age of 16 who are not yet able to be vaccinated.

All El Al passengers are required to either be vaccinated or show proof of a negative PCR test taken in the 72 hours before the flight. The rapid tests are in addition to the PCR tests for unvaccinated passengers, adding an extra layer of protection for the flight.

Anyone who tests positive via the rapid test is not allowed to board the flight. Fortunately, none of the passengers boarding the flight to New York on Monday tested positive.

“The Extra Care flight plan is intended to place El Al at the forefront of global aviation, not only as a leading company in concern for the safety and security of its passengers, but also for their health,” El Al CEO Avigal Soreq said.

“The outline will enable EL AL to assist the Israeli government in decisions to open up the skies and later to rehabilitate the tourism industry, for the benefit of the Israeli economy. In the future, we will offer the traveling public a flight with an airline that maintains a healthy and safe flight environment.”

Despite the tests, all passengers were still required to wear masks on the flight.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)