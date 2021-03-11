Amar’e Stoudemire Sells His Florida Home For $3.5 Million Cash

The home of former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire, who was megayer to Judaism in August, was sold for $3.5 million in cash to US rapper Rick Ross.

Ross bought the house, located west of Fort Lauderdale, only four days after it was put on the market.

The house, situated on a 2.3-acre estate, has six bedrooms, seven baths, a yoga room, two offices, a nine-car garage, an indoor bar area with a pool table, a chef’s kitchen with four ovens and two dishwashers, a “hidden” nine-seat movie theater behind two custom cabinet doors, and a porte cochère, a covered entrance large enough for vehicles to pass through, typically opening into a courtyard.

On the outside, there is a resort-style pool and waterfall in the backyard surrounded by a deck and a summer kitchen with a grill.

Both Stoudemire and Ross were born in Miami.

In August, Stoudemire announced that he was officially megayer to Judaism and has taken on the Hebrew name of Yahoshafat Ben Avraham.

Stoudemire learned b’chavrusah with an avreich from Yeshivas Orchos Yosher in Bnei Brak, the kollel headed by Hagaon Harav Chaim’s Kanievsky’s oldest son, HaRav Avraham Yishayahu, before being megayer at a Beis Din in Bnei Brak.

