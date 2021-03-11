Tel Aviv Is 1st Israeli City To Ban All Unvaccinated Teachers From Schools

In an unprecedented move, the Tel Aviv municipality on Wednesday banned all unvaccinated teachers and staff members from entering the city’s schools without a negative coronavirus test from the previous 72 hours, Ynet reported.

The Israeli government has considered banning all unvaccinated teachers but ultimately didn’t do so due to legal hurdles and the Teachers’ Union threat of a strike.

Beginning on Sunday, all Tel Aviv teachers and administrative staff members will be required to present a green passport or a negative coronavirus test from the previous 72 hours before entering city schools.

The municipality said it will use “all the tools at its disposal” to maintain the health of students and staff.

Over 50 Tel Aviv schools and kindergartens are currently closed due to teachers or students being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, not all workers are vaccinated and infections in educational institutions have been rising over the last two weeks,” a letter from the municipality to school staff stated.

