Israel May Lift Mask Mandate In April, Reopen To Tourists

As Israel’s virus infection rate and number of serious cases continue to decrease, the Health Ministry is considering ending the requirement to wear masks outdoors from next month, according to a Channel 12 News report on Sunday night.

Late Sunday night, the government made a decision to allow flights from all worldwide destinations in order to facilitate the return of Israelis who want to vote in the March 23 elections. Until now, only flights from New York, Paris and Frankfurt were allowed.

However, the limit of 3,000 passengers entering Israel per day will continue to be implemented due to the insistence of health officials

The report added that Israel is also working on a plan to allow tourism from some countries next month, including Greece, Cyprus and Georgia. Israelis with green passports would be able to travel to these countries without being required to quarantine.

Israel is also holding discussions on mutual tourism arrangements with other countries, including the United Arab Emirates, China, and others.

The Health Ministry is also discussing increasing the number of people allowed at private gatherings and cultural and sports events.

