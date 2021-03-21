In 1st, Israeli Court Upholds Ban Of Unvaccinated Teacher From School

In a landmark ruling, the Tel Aviv Labor Court on Sunday denied a petition filed by a teaching assistant to overturn a decision by a local council to ban her from entering the school where she is employed without being vaccinated or presenting a negative virus test.

“The local authority is responsible for the health of students, their families, and the teaching staff and the teaching assistant’s rights do not outweigh that,” the judge wrote in the ruling.

The petition was filed by a teaching assistant at the Nof Tzurim school for children with special needs in the Kochav Yair-Tsur Yigal local council.

The Tel Aviv Labor Court also denied the petition of a fitness center employee who refused to present a green passport or a negative coronavirus test and was dismissed from his position at a fitness center in Tel Aviv.

