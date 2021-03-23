CNN Ratings Plummet By Nearly 50% Since End Of Trump Presidency

CNN has lost about half of its audience since former President Trump left office, Fox News reported.

An average of 2.5 million people watched CNN during primetime from the day after the presidential election on Nov. 5 through Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. But since Biden took office, CNN has only 1.6 million viewers tuning in during primetime.

During the same period, the anti-Trump network lost 44% of its daytime viewers.

In 2018, Ted Koppel told CNN’s Brian Stelter that “CNN’s ratings would be in the toilet without Donald Trump.” Stelter disagreed with Koppel at the time but now it seems as if Koppel’s comment has been vindicated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)