Seven Leading Mayoral Candidates Join Met Council for Record Pesach Food Distribution

Seven leading mayoral candidates took time out from their campaign to help out with the nation’s largest Pesach food distribution in the last few days. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, Obama cabinet secretary Shaun Donovan, businessman Ray McGuire, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, and businessman Andrew Yang all joined Met Council and UJO-Williamsburg at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Sunday, helping load up cars and trucks with basic staples and seder essentials for thousands of families. Last week, on Wednesday, former New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia joined volunteers at Commonpoint Queens and helped our distribution in Forest Hills. And on Monday, attorney Maya Wiley joined Met Council and COJO Flatbush to lend a helping hand as volunteers distributed food to hundreds of families in the Flatbush community. In total, 2,050,000 pounds of food were given to over 203,010 New Yorkers.

Thousands of pounds of large Idaho potatoes, onions, eggs, carrots, oranges, apples, and other fresh fruits and vegetables were given away at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, along with over 2,000 cases of grape juice. The annual distribution was expanded this year to meet the ever-growing need of struggling Jewish New Yorkers with the addition of new community and corporate partners to ensure free, kosher food would get on the tables and in the pantries of anyone who needed it. On Sunday, dozens of candidates, community leaders, councilmembers, state legislators, and elected officials like New York Attorney General Letitia James turned out to volunteer their time to the effort.

“We thank all the candidates and elected officials who volunteered their time to the needy this weekend and helped us orchestrate our largest, pre-Pesach distribution yet,” said David G. Greenfield, CEO of Met Council. “Anyone who wants to be mayor of this city will prioritize serving the needy and will know how to partner with the communities who know their neighborhoods best. A working friendship and commitment to partnership with New York’s Jewish communities will be essential to success for any mayoral hopeful.”

“It was inspiring and heartwarming to see five of the top candidates for mayor working hand-in-hand with our volunteers at our Pesach distribution, helping to feed thousands of Jewish families,” said Rabbi David Niederman, the Executive Director of UJO-Williamsburg. “The participation of these candidates and other officials is a ringing endorsement of the great work Met Council and UJO are able to do when the community comes together to support one another. We are grateful to all the candidates for their time and assistance.”

“Thank you to the 100+ volunteers who came out to the Brooklyn Navy Yard to distribute essential Pesach food to thousands of families in need. Always inspiring to take part in the tremendous work being done by UJO-Williamsburg, Rabbi Niederman & Met Council!” said Eric Adams, Brooklyn borough president.

“Surrounded by a little sun and great company this afternoon while distributing food for Passover with Met Council and United Jewish! Thank you so much for inviting me to help out!” said Shaun Donovan.

“This morning I joined Commonpoint Queens and Met Council volunteers to distribute food to NYers in need. To combat food insecurity, we must empower communities doing the work on the ground & coordinate efforts at the City-level accordingly. We can’t let anyone fall through the cracks,” said Kathryn Garcia, former New York City sanitation commissioner.

“I joined UJO-Williamsburg today who is doing great work handing out boxes of food for those in need this Passover, Kol Hakavod to all involved. Thank you for having me. Chag Sameach.” said Ray McGuire.

“Keeping kosher when you’re food insecure is a difficult reality for too many New Yorkers. It’s why I’m happy to join UJO-Williamsburg and Met Council for a Passover supply distribution. New Yorkers look out for New Yorkers,” said Scott Stringer, New York City comptroller.

“Met Council’s food distribution makes sure that 200k Jewish New Yorkers have all the kosher food they need for Passover. Good to see Simcha Eichenstein and David Greenfield this morning to help out and talk about how we can support our Jewish neighbors,” said Maya Wiley.

“Inspired to participate in the largest Passover distribution in the US, in Williamsburg, by Met Council and UJO-Williamsburg at BK Navy Yard. Amazed by the gigantic work of Rabbi Niederman & David Greenfield: Two pillars in NY’s social service community dedicating their lives to the needy,” said Andrew Yang.

“Spent a beautiful Sunday participating in the annual Met Council and UJO-Williamsburg Passover food distribution in Brooklyn. I’m grateful for the work these organizations do day in and day out to uplift and support New York communities,” said Tish James, New York Attorney General.

Met Council, the largest provider of kosher food in the country, kicked off their annual food distributions across the city last week ahead of Passover to ensure over 200,000 Jewish New Yorkers have all the kosher food they need for the holiday. In the week leading up to Passover, Met Council will continue giving away food to thousands of families with distributions at community centers like the JCC of Rockaway Peninsula and COJO Flatbush.

Since the pandemic started, Met Council’s food programs have helped feed over 305,000 New Yorkers and counting. When COVID-19 hit, Met Council dramatically escalated its food and grocery programs, launching a massive home delivery operation, opening a new warehouse in Greenpoint, and expanding its network of food pantries to help serve homebound families, seniors, and Holocaust survivors.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)