Mike Pompeo Joins Fox News

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined Fox News as a contributing analyst, CEO Suzanne Scott announced on Thursday.

Pompeo debuted on Fox & Friends on Friday morning.

“Mike Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues,” ,” Scott stated. “I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers.”

“As a now-former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at Fox News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security,” Pompeo stated, according to the Fox report.

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump also recently joined Fox News as a contributor.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)