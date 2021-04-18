Israel: Schools Fully Reopen, No Masks Outdoors

Israel’s schools fully reopened as of Sunday morning, with all students attending in-person classes six days a week, with no capsules or even limits on the number of students in each group.

Students are still required to wear masks in their classrooms but will not be required to wear masks in open areas or gym classes. Classrooms must continue to be ventilated and social distancing must be maintained as much as possible during gatherings in common areas and at breaks.

Despite the easing of restrictions, schools are still at risk of coronavirus outbreaks since the majority of students are unvaccinated, as illustrated by a report at midday on Sunday that 17 students and three staff members at the Re’im school in Ashdod tested positive for the coronavirus. Thirteen of the students who tested positive are 5th graders.

Also on Sunday, Israelis are no longer required to wear masks outdoors, with masks being required only in closed spaces such as stores and buses.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)