Police Raid Mea Shearim: Shock Grenades, Metal Chains, Man Disguised As Woman

Dozens of police officers raided Mea Shearim overnight Monday at 3 a.m., with a list of ten wanted suspects at ten different addresses, for alleged offenses committed at violent protests against the Jerusalem light rail on Bar Ilan, including the destruction and damage of infrastructure.

The police only managed to locate and arrest one of the suspects but meanwhile, scuffles ensued, with some residents attacking the police and the police throwing shock grenades to disperse the crowd. At the end of the raid, three of the police officers had been injured by objects hurled at them by the residents, and the windows of a police car were shattered.

Furthermore, in one of the buildings that the police entered to locate a suspect, residents locked the officers inside the building via metal chains at the entrance. Additional police forces had to be called in to release the officers.

Dozens of police officers returned to the neighborhood hours later, on Tuesday morning, to arrest a suspect they have been seeking for over five months who was not at home during the night raid.

The police returned after receiving inside intelligence information that the suspect was now at home. However, when they entered the apartment they couldn’t find the suspect despite scouring every inch of the apartment. A few minutes later it became apparent that the suspect was right there – disguised as a woman!

כוחות משטרה פשטו בדקות האחרונות על מאה שערים ועצרו חשוד שניסה להתחפש לאישה pic.twitter.com/RykjY9V1Bz — חיים גולדברג (@haim_goldberg) April 20, 2021

The suspect was also allegedly involved in burning yartzheit lamps and flowers left at the kevarim of fallen soldiers on Yom HaZikaron by their families, a horrific act widely condemned from the left to the right, including by UTJ MKs, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Kochavi.

This is the third raid the police have carried out in the neighborhood within the past week. Several suspects were arrested in the first raid on Motzei Shabbos.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)