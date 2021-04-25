Jews Kicked Out Of “Hitler Auction,” Items Sold For Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars

A Jewish father and son were escorted out of a controversial auction for Nazi Memorabilia held in the Australian city of Perth last week, The Australian Jewish News (AJN) reported.

The father and son went to JB Military Antiques to watch several personal items claimed to have belonged to Hitler auctioned off, including a cigarette box, decanter, gravy boat and hairbrush.

The two were told that the auction house may call the police if they don’t leave the premises

The Führer’s cigarette box sold for $29,000, his tableware sold for $25,000, and his hairbrush sold for a mere $19,000.

The Jewish son, a 23-year-old grandson of a Holocaust survivor, told the AJN that he went to the auction to “understand what type of people would bid on an item like that”.

“The fact that a cigar box sold for $29,000 purely because it belonged to a man that tried to wipe out an entire race is an absolutely disgusting idea,” he said.

The Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC) in Australia had condemned the auction as “perverse and twisted.”

“If Hitler was alive today, he would be thanking JB Military Antiques and applauding their lurid trade, delighted that his legacy is being mainstreamed and promoted in Australia,” ADC chair Dvir Abramovich said in a statement Friday.

“The extermination and dehumanization of millions should not have a tag price and be offered to the highest bidder. The perverse and twisted sale of these blood-stained items that belonged to a monster tramples on the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and is a spit on the graves of the valiant diggers who sacrificed their lives to defeat this evil tyrant.”

The owner of JB Military Antiquities, Jamey Blewitt, told the AJN that he will continue to sell such items and that it is “a legitimate business.”

“I totally understand the views held by the Jewish community and other members of society in relation to the sale of such items. However, let us not forget that history, right or wrong, is history.”

“Whilst this is a period of history which has caused and continues to cause pain and discomfort for a great number of people… these items are sold as historical artifacts in their nature and speak more about the educational legacy… as opposed to me or my auction house wanting to glorify or promote Nazism or the ideals and beliefs of Adolf Hitler.”

