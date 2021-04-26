3rd Night: As Rocket Fire Continues, Israel Closes Gaza Fishing Zone

Terrorists launched rockets toward Israel overnight Sunday from the Gaza Strip for the third night in the row, lightly injuring four Israelis, including a pregnant woman, as they ran to bomb shelters.

The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted two of the missiles and the other three rockets fell into open areas or inside Gaza.

The rocket fire came shortly after Hamas called on Sunday for terror groups in the Gaza Strip to prepare missiles for attacks on Israel in order “to target the enemy’s fortresses and military and vital structures.”

In response, the IDF announced overnight Sunday that the Gaza fishing zone will be restricted from 15 to 9 nautical miles, beginning on Monday at 6 a.m., until further notice.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said on Sunday that the IDF is preparing for a possible escalation in the Gaza Strip.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)