Israeli Security Officials Meet With US National Security Adviser In Washington

National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and Ambassador to the US Gilad Erdan met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday evening to discuss the Biden administration’s intention to resume the Iran nuclear deal.

It was the first high-level in-person meeting between Israeli and US officials since President Joe Biden took office.

However, the US is already set on resuming the deal and no changes to the 2015 deal are being discussed, Erdan told Kan News, so it is unclear if the meeting will result in any practical changes.

“Today, Israel’s National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat and I had an excellent meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan,” Erdan wrote on Twitter. “We discussed our shared goal of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons and agreed to work together to strengthen our security ties,” he added.

A statement published by the White House following the meeting said that “the two countries agreed to establish an inter-agency working group to focus particular attention on the growing threat of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Precision Guided Missiles which Iran provides to its proxies in the Middle East Region.”

“The United States and Israel agreed on the significant threat posed by Iran’s aggressive behavior in the region, and US officials underscored President Biden’s unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself,” the statement added.

Mossad head Yossi Cohen and Erdan are also scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

