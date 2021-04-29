LIVESTEAM FROM MERON: Lag B’Omer In Eretz Yisrael 2021: Zero COVID Cases In Chareidi Cities

Excitement has been building in Israel ahead of Lag B’Omer, with hundreds of thousands of visitors expected at Meron this year after the site was closed to crowds last year due to the coronavirus.

B’Chasdei Hashem, the Health Ministry stated on Thursday that there are currently zero cases of the coronavirus in Chareidi cities, allowing the community to fully celebrate Lag B’Omer this year.

Below is a list of some of the hadlakos in Meron:

Thousands of Boyaner chassidim will gather at the area near the tzion beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will recite Tehillim, followed by Minchah and Maariv and the hadlaka. After the hadlaka, the chassidim will partake of a seudas hilula followed by the Rebbe’s tisch at 11:45 p.m.

Karlin-Stoliner chassidim will gather at the Bnei Akiva compound. The hadlaka will be followed by a combination tisch/seudas hilula.

Toldos Avraham Yitzchak chassidim will gather at the area under the tzion. The hadlaka and dancing is scheduled to end at 10:45 p.m.

HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Amar will lead the hadlaka for the Sephardi community on the roof of the tzion with the participation of many other Rabbanim and public figures.

HaRav Shalom Arush, the Rav of the Breslover community will lead the hadlaka next to Mearas Hallel at 2:30 a.m.

הגאון הרב שלום ארוש מבכירי רבני ברסלב מברך את השוטרים בהר מירון. pic.twitter.com/fIX6ykQGSw — איציק אוחנה (@ok125125) April 29, 2021

HaRav Chaim Druckman, the leading Rav in the Dati Leumi community, will lead the hadkla for the community together with the Rav of Tzfat, HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu, at 3:30 a.m. at the large plaza next to the tzion.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)