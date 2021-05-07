WATCH: Singer Motty Steinmetz Survives Head-On Collision On Way To Lakewood

Famed Israeli singer Motty Steinmetz and his manager Ruvi Banet were miraculously saved from a head-on collision this week on the way to a meeting in Lakewood, New Jersey.

As they were driving in the pouring rain, a white jeep spun out of control, crossing two lanes and colliding head-on with the car in which Motty and Ruvi were traveling.

In the video, Ruvi can be seen jumping out of the car to take a photo of the offending vehicle.

Steinmetz, who was in the United States for a series of Lag B’Omer performances, told B’Chadrei Chareidim: “We were on the way to Lakewood for a meeting. Ruvi was driving carefully due to the rain, and then a vehicle that was two lanes next to us was hit by another vehicle from behind, and it lost control and hit us directly.”

“It was mamash nisim, we weren’t hurt at all. Hodu L’Hashem Ki Tov Ki L’Olam Chasdo.”

Steinmetz and Banet are now safely back in Israel.

"מזמור לתודה"

על ניסיך שבכל יום עימנו.

רובי בנט ומוטי שטיינמץ יצאו ללא פגע מתאונת דרכים בדרך ללייקווד.@RuviBanet pic.twitter.com/BI48heceKY — Motty Steinmetz – מוטי שטיינמץ (@SteinmetzMotty) May 6, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)