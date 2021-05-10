ISRAEL UNDER ATTACK: Home Outside Jerusalem Hit By Rocket, Dozens Of Rockets Hit South, School Canceled

One of the dozens of rockets fired on Monday evening by terror groups in the Gaza strip hit a home near Beit Nekofa, a moshav west of Jerusalem, between Mevaseret Tzion and Telzstone.

“We heard the siren as we were sitting in the living room,” Itamar told Arutz Sheva. “We ran down to the bomb shelter. After half of a minute, we heard a very loud boom. A few minutes later we came out and we saw that everything in the room was shattered and full of glass.”

Stav, Itamar’s sister, said: “We heard the siren but we didn’t think that it would really hit here. There was a boom and we were in shock. The rocket landed in the forest right by us. Some of the shrapnel penetrated the house, everything is broken here.”

As it always did, Hamas fired today rockets at Israeli cities and towns, including at #Jerusalem, from within heavily populated neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip. This is a double war crime: Hamas fired at civilians while hiding behind civilians. pic.twitter.com/Tp2Gy7iEY6 — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) May 10, 2021

Since the rockets hit Jerusalem at about 6 p.m., there have been numerous additional rockets launched into southern Jerusalem, and schools in the area have already canceled studies on Tuesday.

An anti-tank missile was also fired from the northern Gaza Strip into Israel, lightly injuring an Israeli civilian, who was hit with shrapnel while in his car. He was evacuated to the hospital for treatment. Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the attack.

IAF fighter jets conducted strikes in the northern Gaza Strip in response to the rocket fire and nine people in the Strip were reportedly killed, including a senior Hamas commander.

דיווחים בעזה: חוסל בכיר בזרוע הצבאית של חמאס, מוחמד עבדאללה פיאד. pic.twitter.com/G6ykTJnyYn — ניסים שרי (@nisimshery) May 10, 2021

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu convened the high-level security cabinet on Monday evening and the cabinet approved plans for a large-scale aerial bombardment of Gaza but not a ground war, Ynet reported. The ministers authorized Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gantz to approve a series of military operations and in the event that there is a need for an escalation, another cabinet meeting will be held.

After terrorists in Gaza fired a barrage of rockets at central and southern Israel over the past few hours, we just struck 3 Hamas terrorists in Gaza. We hold the Palestinian terror group Hamas in Gaza accountable for this serious aggression against us. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 10, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)