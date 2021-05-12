El Al, Arkia To Allow Passengers To Reschedule Flights

El Al and Arkia Airlines announced on Tuesday night that they will allow their passengers to reschedule their flights without being charged a penalty.

The rescheduled flight must be to the original destination and the tickets must be redeemed by the end of May.

The decision was made due to the serious escalation in Israel’s security situation in recent days.

On Monday, air traffic at Ben-Gurion Airport was temporarily halted due to the rocket barrages from Hamas on central Israel, and flights were rerouted to Cyprus.

