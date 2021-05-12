Rivlin Slams “Shameful Silence” Of Arab Leaders On “Bloodthirsty” Arab Mobs

In a speech on Wednesday, President Reuven Rivlin slammed Arab leaders for their silence on the “incited and bloodthirst Arab mobs” pillaging property and burning shuls and schools in recent days.

“The sight of the pogrom in Lod and the disturbances across the country by an incited and bloodthirsty Arab mob, injuring people, damaging property and even attacking sacred Jewish spaces is unforgivable,” Rivlin said. “Tearing down the Israeli flag by Arab rioters and replacing it with the Palestinian flag is a brutal assault on shared existence in the State of Israel.”

“The silence of the Arab leadership about these disturbances is shameful, giving support to terrorism and rioting and encouraging the rupture of the society in which we live and in which we will continue to live once all this has passed.

“This country belongs to us all, and more than anything we must be loyal to it and its laws.

Overnight Tuesday, the Israeli government declared a state of emergency in Lod and Border Police were called into the city as the rioting and pillaging reached unprecedented levels.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)