WATCH: “I’m Speechless:” German, Czech, & Slovakian FMs Visit Israel In Show Of Support

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Slovakian Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok, and Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek landed on Israel on Thursday in a visit intended as a show of solidarity with Israel against attacks by terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

“Germany is unconditionally behind its friendship with Israel that is forced to defend itself against Hamas’ missile terrorism,” Maas said before his trip.

Maas arrive on Thursday morning and received a security briefing from the head of the IDF’s Home Front Command Gen. Ori Gordin in Petach Tikvah and also visited the site of a building in the city that was hit by a rocket.

Along with the German Foreign Minister, @HeikoMaas I visited a building in Petah Tikva that was struck by a #Hamas rocket.

Haas also met with Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Tel Aviv.

The Slovakian and Czech foreign ministers arrived around noon and were also taken to the building in Petach Tikvah.

“I must say that I’m quite speechless, having witnessed firsthand the sheer destruction and terror Israel is facing,” Kulhanek said. “When I received the invitation I didn’t hesitate for a second because I think in these trying times, Israel, more than ever, needs to be reminded that it has friends in the world.”

Thank you #Czech Foreign Minister @JakubKulhanek for your support of Israel's right to defend its citizens.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias also visited Israel on Tuesday.

