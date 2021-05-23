WATCH: Biden Says Democratic Party “Still Supports Israel”

President Biden said on Friday that the Democratic Party still supports Israel following the hostility toward Israel displayed by progressive Democrats during Operation Guardian of the Walls and the resolutions introduced by Democrats Sen. Bernie Sanders and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Pocan and Rashida Tlaib to block a weapons sale to Israel.

Speaking during a joint press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Biden said: “There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel. Period. No shift, not at all.”

“But I’ll tell you what there is a shift in: we need a two-state solution,” Biden continued. “It is the only answer.”

Biden then said he was committed to rebuilding Gaza without allowing Hamas to rebuild its weapons systems. “I also indicated to the Israelis that I thought it was very important that they stop this inter-communal fighting in Jerusalem by extremists on both sides. It has to end.”

“Let’s get something straight here,” Biden asserted. “Until the region says unequivocally they acknowledge the right of Israel to exist as an independent Jewish state, there will be no peace.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)