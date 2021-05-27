Kansas House Weighs In On Gaza War With Pro-Israel Statement

Republicans on Wednesday pushed a resolution through the Kansas House expressing the state’s solidarity with Israel and condemning Hamas terrorists after an 11-day war this month in the Gaza Strip.

The House voted 83-27 in favor of the resolution, which will be sent to Israeli government representatives in the U.S. It inspired a brief but intense debate, with two of the Legislature’s most liberal members arguing that the measure ignored abuses by the Israeli government against Palestinians.

The resolution was the Legislature’s last order of business before members adjourned for the year. Republicans in both chambers approved another non-binding resolution calling on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to end extra unemployment benefits in Kansas that were provided under federal coronavirus relief legislation, in the latest attempt by Republicans to ratchet up pressure on her.

The resolution on Israel said Kansas views Israel as “a trusted ally” and “endeavors to work toward peace” while ensuring “security for Israel’s people, neighbors and citizens of the world.”

“They’ve been a great partner to us, and we just wanted to acknowledge that to them,” said state Rep. Chris Croft, an Overland Park Republican.

The Kansas House’s brief debate came a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to the Mideast to announce initiatives aimed at bolstering the Palestinian government and promising that President Joe Biden’s administration was committed to rebuilding the United States’ relationship with Palestinians.

The Kansas House’s resolution did not mention the war, which killed more than 250 people, mostly Palestinian terrorists, and caused heavy destruction. Instead, it condemned Hamas’ rocket attacks on Israeli cities.

All votes against the resolution came from Democrats, but four voted yes. Seven Republicans and eight Democrats were either absent or did not vote.

Rep. Tatum Lee-Hahn, a Ness City Republican, suggested that backing Israel is necessary for “God’s blessing and favor in your life.”

(AP)