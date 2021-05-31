Detroit Police Chief Apologizes For Liking Pro-Israel Facebook Post

The police chief in Dearborn, a suburb of Detroit which is 47% Arab-American, issued an apology for liking a pro-Israel social media post in the wake of flak from the Arab community, JTA reported.

“A couple of days ago, I liked a profile photo of a colleague and professional friend that I have now learned also contained a message that upset many people,” Ronald Haddad said, as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “I’m sorry for any hurt or confusion that mistake caused.”

Haddad added that he identifies with the Palestinian struggle and also posted a photo of a Palestinian flag he hung in his office.

Haddad, who is Lebanese-American and Christian, had liked a Facebook post by a fellow police officer, who had added an “I stand with Israel” banner to his profile picture during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)