Woman Rescued From Syria Runs Away From Institution

The young woman from a Chareidi family in Modiin Illit who had crossed into Syria and was returned to Israel via Russia in February has run away from the institution where she was living, Kan News reported on Monday.

According to the report, the woman was being treated at an institution under the auspices of the Welfare Ministry when she disappeared. The institution’s director informed the State Attorney’s office that the woman had left without any prior notice. She is currently facing a trial after being indicted for infiltrating enemy territory, among other charges.

It was also reported that the woman has published a post on social media in recent days that raises questions about her intentions.

Israel Police searched for her throughout the day on Monday and extra IDF forces were deployed on the northern border in the fear that she may try to cross the border again.

Officials believe that she will eventually return to the institution since she left her personal belongings behind.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)