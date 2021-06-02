Israel Lifts Its Remaining Coronavirus Restrictions

Israel lifted almost all of its remaining coronavirus restrictions as of Tuesday morning, six months after the initiation of its vaccination drive which drastically reduced the infection rate in the Jewish state to almost zero.

There are now no restrictions on gatherings, and restaurants and stores no longer have to limit the number of customers or impose social distancing.

The Green Passport system has been dropped, which means that Israelis are no longer required to present proof of vaccination to enter events and halls.

Israelis are still required to wear masks indoors but it’s likely that this requirement will also be dropped in the near future, with the Health Ministry expected to reevaluate its position on the issue later this month.

Restrictions on travelers at Ben-Gurion Airport will remain in place in order to thwart the entry of vaccine-resistant coronavirus variants into Israel

Coronavirus cases are at a record low, with only four new cases confirmed on Monday, with tests showing a positivity rate of 0.0%. There are currently 350 active coronavirus cases nationwide. The death toll stands at 6,412.

