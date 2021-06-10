Fox News Reveals Images Of New Iranian Nuke Activity

Fox News released new satellite images showing “unusual activity” at an Iranian nuclear site first revealed by the Mossad after it obtained Iran’s nuclear archive in 2018.

Fox posted the images on Tuesday night, amid US frustration of Iran’s violations of the very nuclear deal they are attempting to reinstate. The images were taken by Maxar Technologies and analyzed by the Israeli Intel Lab and the US-based Institute for Science and International Security.

The Sanjarian site, near Tehran, was revealed by the Mossad to be a manufacturing site for “shock wave generators” which are used to miniaturize nuclear weapons.

The images show 18 vehicles at the site on October 15, 2020, with more vehicles and excavation work seen in January as well as a new access road that was later covered up.

Current satellite images show only excavation swirls and new trenches following the Iranian cover-up, said Itay Bar-Lev of The Intel Lab.

The US recently stated that Iran is violating the nuclear deal even as negotiations are being held.

“Since this Board last met, Iran has also exceeded JCPOA constraints by enriching uranium to 60 percent U-235,” the U.S. delegation stated at a recent meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The director of IAEA, Rafael Grossi, also warned about the Islamic Republic’s gross violations of the deal. “We have a country that has a very developed and ambitious nuclear program, which is enriching at very high levels, enriching uranium at very high levels, very close to weapons-grade,” he said.

“The Iranian government has reiterated its will to engage and to cooperate and to provide answers,” Grossi continued. “But they haven’t done that so far. So I hope this may change, but as we speak, we haven’t had any concrete progress on any of the issues.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)