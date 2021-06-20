This Monday: PCS Software And Web Development Open House

The PCS Software and Web Development course offers lab/tutors to help you master the material and create a portfolio, remote classes, optional bachelor’s degree (yeshiva and seminary credits accepted), and separate classes for men and women.

PCS has a proven track record of helping get students hired upon completing the course, with 8 placement coordinators, decades of relationships with 100’s of firms and guaranteed internships upon course completion.

Not sure if this is the right career for you? Aptitude testing is available.

To learn more join the open house this Monday, June 21, at 7:30 PM EST:

In-person: PCS/Professional Career Services, 1771 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701.

Virtual: For log in/call in information email: [email protected].

For more information, call 732-905-9700 ext. 610.