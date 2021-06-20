Gas Prices Remain Steady Around U.S., Up Almost A Dollar Since Last Year

Gas price is seen at a Mobil gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. The rising cost of gasoline is being felt across the U.S., as the national average price has gone up from $2 per gallon last year to $3 per gallon as of June 9, according to data from the American Automobile Association. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Gas prices remained steady in New Jersey and around the nation — and haven’t moved much in a month — as total gasoline stocks grew and demand increased.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.07, up a penny from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.11 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was also $3.07, unchanged from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.09 a gallon a year ago at this time.

(AP)