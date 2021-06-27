President Reuven Rivlin Lands In The US For A Farewell Visit [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin landed at Newark International Airport on Sunday morning on a farewell visit to the US at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

Rivlin’s seven-year term ends in two weeks.

The president was met at the airport by Israel’s Ambassador to the US and UN Gilad Erdan. The two will meet with senior Jewish community leaders in Manhattan on Sunday evening.

Rivlin will travel to Washington on Monday and will meet with Biden in the Oval Office as well as with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders from both parties.

On Tuesday Rivlin is scheduled to meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and several foreign ambassadors.

Welcome to America @PresidentRuvi! As Israel’s Ambassador, it’s an honor to receive you on your farewell visit. Tomorrow we meet @POTUS & I have arranged some important meetings with UN Sec. Gen., Ambassadors & Jewish leaders. Together we will to work to strengthen Israel’s ties. pic.twitter.com/O6bgNZGhrf — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) June 27, 2021

Rivlin met with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in the past week to coordinate his messages to US and UN leaders with the new government.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)