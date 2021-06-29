Israel: COVID Czar Nachman Ash Appointed Health Ministry Director-General

Israel’s Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announced on Monday that he has appointed coronavirus czar Nachman Ash as the ministry’s new director-general.

The current Health Ministry Director-General, Prof. Chezy Levy, who was appointed last year by then-Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, announced on Sunday that he was stepping down from his position.

Ash was appointed as the coronavirus czar eight months ago and is leaving his position amid new outbreaks of the coronavirus, spurred by the highly infectious Delta variant.

Levy is returning to his position as the head of Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon.

