US, Israel Planning Bennett-Biden Meeting At White House In July

Israel and the US are holding talks on arranging a visit by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to Washington in July to meet US President Joe Biden.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday that Biden “is looking forward to hosting Prime Minister Bennett soon,” adding that the date has not yet been decided.

According to a Walla report, Israel and the US both want the meeting to be scheduled as quickly as possible.

If the meeting does take place in July, it would be Bennett’s first trip overseas since taking office.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)