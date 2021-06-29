On Historic UAE Visit, Lapid Dedicates Embassy, Thanks Bibi For Abraham Accords [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid landed in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday morning in the first official visit to the Gulf state by an Israeli minister.

Lapid met with senior Emirati officials State Minister for Economic Matters Ahmed Al Sayegh and Culture Minister Noura Al Kaabi.

Later on Tuesday, he dedicated the Israeli Embassy and met with his Emirati counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

היסטוריה 🇮🇱🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/8I5qSSivc5 — Idan roll – עידן רול (@idanroll) June 29, 2021

Lapid officially dedicated the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday afternoon, an event attended by representatives of the Jewish community in the UAE. During his speech, Lapid magnanimously thanked former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu – “the architect of the Abraham Accords who worked tirelessly to bring them about. This moment is his, no less than it is ours.” He also thanked former President Trump and President Joe Biden for supporting the continuation of the accords.

Chabad Rav Levi Duchman installed the mezuzah at the entrance to the embassy.

חנוכת השגרירות | הרב לאיחוד האמירויות, הרב לוי דוכמן, קבע מזוזה בדלת שגרירות ישראל החדשה באבו דאבי@gilicohen10

(צילום: עוז אביטל, לע"מ) pic.twitter.com/2oAAuTkcj9 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 29, 2021

Inauguration of the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/OHpKnPkGDg — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) June 29, 2021

Mabrookeltov! Israeli Foreign Minister @YairLapid affixes the mezuzah to the doorway of the new Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi (@israelintheUAE), heralding a new era in the growing relations between the two countries. 🇮🇱🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/VVcg2dnwfH — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) June 29, 2021

Following the dedication of the embassy, Lapid met with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi and signed an economic and trade agreement.

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs @ABZayed welcomes his Israeli counterpart @yairlapid in Abu Dhabi 🇦🇪🇮🇱 Photos: Shlomi Amsalem @GPOIsrael pic.twitter.com/XMPHbgKDre — Michal Divon מיכל דיבון ميخال ديفون (@michaldivon) June 29, 2021

שר החוץ לפיד ושר החוץ האמירותי עבדאללה בן זאייד pic.twitter.com/7jcHZmoJh5 — Gili Cohen (@gilicohen10) June 29, 2021

On Wednesday, Lapid will dedicate the Israeli consulate in Dubai and visit Israel’s pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 world trade fair, which is scheduled to open in October 2021 after its original opening in October 2020 was postponed due to the pandemic.

עושים היסטוריה: גאה לייצג את מדינת ישראל בביקור רשמי ראשון באיחוד האמירויות. תודה על קבלת הפנים החמה. 🇮🇱 🇦🇪 نصنع التاريخ: فخور بتمثيل دولة إسرائيل في أول زيارة رسمية إلى الإمارات العربية المتحدة. شكرا على الترحيب الحار pic.twitter.com/sxVXPYcghQ — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) June 29, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)