On Historic UAE Visit, Lapid Dedicates Embassy, Thanks Bibi For Abraham Accords [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (R) and Emirati Minister of State Ahmed Al Sayegh (L) at Abu Dhabi Airport, United Arab Emirates, June 29, 2021 (Shlomi Amsalem/GPO)

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid landed in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday morning in the first official visit to the Gulf state by an Israeli minister.

Lapid met with senior Emirati officials State Minister for Economic Matters Ahmed Al Sayegh and Culture Minister Noura Al Kaabi.

Later on Tuesday, he dedicated the Israeli Embassy and met with his Emirati counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (R) and UAE Minister of State Ahmed Al Sayegh (L) meet in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, June 29, 2021 (Shlomi Amsalem/GPO)

Lapid officially dedicated the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday afternoon, an event attended by representatives of the Jewish community in the UAE. During his speech, Lapid magnanimously thanked former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu – “the architect of the Abraham Accords who worked tirelessly to bring them about. This moment is his, no less than it is ours.” He also thanked former President Trump and President Joe Biden for supporting the continuation of the accords.

Chabad Rav Levi Duchman installed the mezuzah at the entrance to the embassy.

Following the dedication of the embassy, Lapid met with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi and signed an economic and trade agreement.

On Wednesday, Lapid will dedicate the Israeli consulate in Dubai and visit Israel’s pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 world trade fair, which is scheduled to open in October 2021 after its original opening in October 2020 was postponed due to the pandemic.

