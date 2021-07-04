DEATH TOLL AT 24: Firefighter’s Daughter, 7, Found In Florida Condo Rubble

Miami-Dade police on Saturday night identified two more victims whose bodies were pulled from the rubble of the partially collapsed Surfside condominium tower near Miami Beach. One of the victims is the mother of a 7-year-old girl who died in the collapse.

The death toll rose to 24 people Saturday with more than 120 people still unaccounted for after the collapse of Champlain Towers South, authorities said.

Police identified the two newest victims as Graciela Cattarossi, 48, and Gonzalo Torre, 81. Their bodies were recovered on Friday, according to Miami-Dade police.

