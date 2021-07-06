Israeli Court: Teenaged Brothers Can Vaccinate Despite Father’s Opposition

The Haifa Family Court ruled last week that 15-year-old twins can be vaccinated against the coronavirus despite their father’s opposition.

The decision on the case, which was submitted by the boys’ mother, was based on “the best interests of the minors, the preservation of their health and in light of their unequivocal desire [to be vaccinated.]”

The judge noted in the decision that the court relied on the Health Ministry’s latest recommendation to increase vaccinations among children aged 12-15 in light of the recent outbreak in Israel spurred by the Delta variant.

The judge rejected the father’s position that there is no urgency for teens to be vaccinated although some medical experts concur with that opinion.

The court placed great weight on the position of the twin brothers who wished to be vaccinated. The brothers, who are both active athletes who compete in many sports events, said that being vaccinated would give them a sense of security that they can continue their sporting activities, which necessitates frequent contact with their peers.

The boys’ attorney said that the twins understand the varying opinions regarding the vaccine and reached their decision to vaccinate independently of the parents’ conflict or influence from either parent.

“The decision conveys an important message regarding respect of the independent decisions of minors, in light of their age and maturity, and the view of minors as people with independent rights,” the attorney stated.

