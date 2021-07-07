UNDERCOVER: Shin Bet Helped President Rivlin To Walk Disguised In Public

In honor of the end of Reuven Rivlin’s seven-year term as president on Wednesday, the Shin Bet released a photo of an unrecognizable Rivlin walking in public in a disguise.

The photo shows Rivlin with a dark hair wig and a dark bushy beard, with Shin Bet agents trailing behind him.

“The president enjoyed complete anonymity for a few hours, alongside Shin Bet operatives who are well trained in covert tactics for ‘unseen protection,'” the Shin Bet stated.

Yitzchak Herzog was sworn in as Israel’s 11th president on Wednesday afternoon.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)