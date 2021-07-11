AGAIN: Israel Postpones Entry Of Vaccinated Tourists Until September

Israel is expected to once again delay the entry of vaccinated tourists as it grapples with a resurgence of the coronavirus spurred by the Delta variant, Channel 13 News reported on Motzei Shabbos.

It is expected to be delayed for another month, from August to September.

The Health Ministry is set to make the recommendation but the decision will have to be approved by the coronavirus cabinet.

The Health Ministry announced on Friday that all travelers arriving in Israel, including those vaccinated and recovered, will soon be required to quarantine for up to 24 hours or until a negative result on their coronavirus tests is received.

The decision is to go into effect late next week.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)