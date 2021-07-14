HORRIFIC: Extremists Vandalize Memorial Posters Of Meron Victims [SEE THE VIDEO]

A small group of extremists vandalized memorial posters of the 45 victims of the Meron tragedy at Meron in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning.

Footage from the security cameras shows the extremists arriving at the “walkway of death” in Meron at 3:00 a.m. and ripping the posters off the wall.

A source told B’Chadrei Chareidim that the group is apparently part of a larger group of extremists, possibly the Neturei Karta, who were in the north as part of a group visit to the tzion of the Arizal in Tzfat. He added that the guards who are supposed to patrol the area day and night weren’t there when it happened.

Representatives of the families of the Meron victims filed a complaint to the police following the incident.

Israel Police stated: “Upon receiving the report of the destruction of the memorial posters of the Meron victims, the police began efforts to identify and locate the perpetrators. The investigation is ongoing and the police are engaging in efforts to detain them.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)