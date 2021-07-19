Israel’s Health Minister: “We’re Not Considering Closing Airport”

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said on Monday that Israel is not considering closing Ben-Gurion airport to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re not talking about closing down Ben Gurion Airport,” Horowitz said during a meeting on Monday.

“Our approach has been and remains to take steps to curb the spread while minimizing the damage to the economy and maintaining the routine of the daily life,” he said.

“Yes, it is likely that more countries will soon enter the blacklist – there’s no escaping that. Arrivals and departures from Israel will be closely monitored but we won’t close the airport, we’re not talking about it.”

Horowitz wants to relaunch the “green pass,” and is expected to ask ministers to approve the measure in the coronavirus cabinet meeting later this week. The law would require people attending events attended by over 100 people to present a green pass showing they have been vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)