Compassion for Julia?

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Observant Jews throughout the world are shocked and upset at the actions of Julia Haart. In her new Netflix series, she has turned on the world she once lived in, promulgating misinformation and twisting what Yiddishkeit actually is. She has successfully twisted her children into abandoning their Torah birthright while at the same time designed one of the largest desecrations of the Divine Name the media has ever seen. She has sowed the seeds of anti-Semitism and hate for both observant Jews and an observant Torah lifestyle. Her parents, remarkable tzaddikim we are told, are probably feeing a depth of agony over her actions that few people have ever experienced.

Many people are asking: Should we daven for her? Should we still have feelings of Ahavas Yisroel for someone who could do this?

Many understand the verse in Tehillim (139:29), “Do I not hate them that hate You” that one should fully hate these evil doers.

What follows a different perspective – a perspective that many of the halachic sources indicate that we should, in fact, have toward our brethren who have, nebach, become evil-doers.

DEBATE IN THE TALMUD

No one argues that one should keep a distance from an evil-doer (See Rambam Hilchos Teshuva 4:5). But there is an argument about other aspects of evil-doers.

CHILDREN OF HASHEM

The verse in Dvarim (14:1) states, “Banim Atem Lashem Elokaichem – you are [all] children to Hashem your G-d.” The Gemorah in Kiddushin (36a) cites a debate between Rabbi Yehudah and Rabbi Meir. Rabbi Yehudah says that this verse applies only when we behave properly. Rav Meir understands this verse as applying at all times even when we do not perform the will of Hashem.

Rav Meir’s understanding is that this verse applies not only at all times but also to everyone – even Rashaim. Furthermore, it seems from the Rashba (Responsa Vol. I #194) that the final halacha is like Rav Meir in this regard, and not like Rabbi Yehudah.

WHO SHOULD THE RABBI ATTEND TO?

With this in mind, we can now better understand a fascinating Kol Bo (p.22) in the laws of Aveilus. The Kol Bo cites a ruling of the Maharshal on the following case:

A Rabbi is faced with two people who are on their deathbeds and both require the Rabbi to say Vidui with them. One of them is a righteous man. The other is an infamous evildoer. The Maharshal rules that the Rabbi should visit and tend to the needs of the evildoer. “Because he certainly needs the penance more.”

Both of the deathly ill patients are Hashem’s sons – even the evil one. Since they are Hashem’s children, and Hashem loves his children even if they do evil, it follows that we should also love them. If Hashem loves them and treats them as sons, shouldn’t we?

LOVING EVIL-DOERS TOO

Indeed, the Chofetz Chaim cites Rabbi Yaakov Molin (Ahavas Chessed toward the end of the book subparagraph 28) that it is a Mitzvah to love the R’shaim – evil-doers. The Chofetz Chaim explains that when the Gemorah discusses hating evil-doers it is referring to only evil-doers who remain steadfast in their evil after having received proper rebuke. But nowadays no one knows how to give proper rebuke – therefore there is still a Mitzvah to love them.

The Chofetz Chaim brings proof to this position from a responsa of the Maharam Lublin (Siman 13). This is also the position of the Chazon Ish (Yore Deah 2:16, 28. See also Even HaEzer 118:6) who cites the Hagaos Maimanios to the same effect (Deyos chapter 6). The Binyan Tziyon (author of the Aruch haShulchan in a responsa) writes that in our times the entire issue of hating is not applicable because they should all be considered children who do not know otherwise.

Others suggest that the hating described in Tehillim is not a full hate, but rather a more subtle and partial emotion along those lines. They illustrate this understanding by citing other instances in the Talmud where that term is used more subtly.

HOW TO LOVE

In Sefer Orech L’Chaim (beginning of Parshas Noach) he writes as follows: “I had asked Rav Shmelka Nikolsberg how it is possible to love evil-doers. He responded that one must focus on the Neshama that lies within them, as it is a chailek elokah mimaal, a portion of the Divine from Above.”

Rav Yisroel Salanter zt”l suggested that each individual employ “Tachbulos” mental tricks in order to fool himself into the proper method of thinking. “Tachbulos” work differently for different people. My Rosh yeshiva, Rav Henoch Liebowtz zt”l explained that since Tachbulos work so differently, Rav Salanter did not provide sample Tachbulos.

Nonetheless, there is one that is enormously effective in developing a love for someone that may not have the most redeeming characteristics otherwise. Let us imagine that we are living in Nazi Germany chalilah. A Nazi is chasing you with a rifle in hand. If this person that we are having difficulty with were present – would he not save you and try to eliminate the Nazi? Of course he would. If this is the case, is it his fault that we are all not living in Nazi Germany? By the same token, if you were to have a flat tire in the middle of no where, would he not lend you ten dollars so that your flat can be changed? Of course he would. Is it then his fault that you, in fact, didn’t have a flat tire and didn’t meet up with him?

The Tomer Dvorah (1:12) writes that it is proper to have mercy and compassion upon evil people and say, “At the end of it all he is a descendant of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob..” This too can be used as a tool to help eliminate our hate toward the evil-doer.

RESPONSIBILITY

What about the concept of Arvus – that all members of Israel are responsible for one another? Does this apply to evil-doers? This happens to be a debate in Halacha, The Radbaz (Vol. I #187) and the Avnei Naizer (YD 126) write that there is no Arvus to an evil-doer. Rav Yitzchok Elchonon Spector (Ein Yitzchok EH 1:10) writes that there is Arvus to an evil-doer.

CORRECTING OTHERS

There is also a Mitzvah of correcting one’s fellow man called “Tochacha.” There is a debate as to whether this Mitzvah applies to evil-doers too. The Mishna Brurah (OC 608 in BH “Aval”) indicates that there is no Mitzvah. Rav Yoseph Teumim author of the Pri Magadim (Kuntrus Matan Scharan Shel Mitzvos III Chakirah 4) holds that there is, as does the author of the Maalos HaMidos (tenth Maalah).

CONCLUSIONS

It is clear from the above sources that even in regard to evil-doers, we need to gain some perspective. Cooler heads must prevail. They are still people and we have to realize that they are still children of Hashem and have a chailek elokah mimaal – a Divine spark from above. We should also pray for the opening of their eyes and ultimately having them see the truth.

Perhaps, one day she will open her eyes to what she has done, the pain to her parents, the societal ill of the objectification of women that she has further created, the Chillul hashem, and the ripping away of her children from a Torah heritage and do Teshuvah.

The author can be reached at [email protected]