“Muslims Will Erase Filth Called Israel,” CUNY Professor Says

An adjunct professor at the City University of New York (CUNY) said that Jews cause corruption around the world and “Muslims will erase this filth called Israel,” at a sermon at the Islamic Center of Union County, New Jersey last Friday, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported.

New York Congressman Lee Zeldin called for Abbasi to be fired, saying “At a time when anti-Semitic violence is on the rise throughout the United States, no one, especially someone charged with educating young adults, should be further fanning the flames of anti-Semitism like this and endorsing violence against Israel. As we saw last month, the CUNY faculty has an anti-Semitism problem, and this is just another example.”

Zeldin was referring to the resolution proposed by CUNY’s union last month “condemning the massacre of Palestinians by the Israeli state’’ and Israel’s “expansionism and violent incursions into occupied territories.”

The resolution called on CUNY to adopt BDS, saying that the union “cannot be silent about the continued subjection of Palestinians to the state-supported displacement, occupation, and use of lethal force by Israel.” The resolution, which was proposed in the wake of the Israel-Gaza conflict and approved last week, did not mention the rockets launched into Israel from Gaza by Palestinian terror groups.

Over 50 of CUNY’s professors resigned from the union following the passing of the resolution. “With the…resolution, you have chosen to support a terrorist organization, Hamas, whose goal (`From the River to the Sea’) is to destroy the State of Israel and kill all my relatives who live there,” Prof. Yedidyah Langsam, chairman of Brooklyn’s College’s Computer and Information Science Department, stated in his resignation letter to the union.

“By endorsing this resolution you have made many Jewish faculty and students uncomfortable with being associated with Brooklyn College and CUNY to the point of fearing for our safety. Have you and your colleagues forgotten the exponential increase in anti-Semitic attacks against Jews in the NY City area?”

New Jersey Imam Mohammad Abbasi said last Friday that the reason the “Israelites” are mentioned so many times in the Quran, despite there being only a handful of Jews in the Arabian Peninsula at the time of the Prophet Muhammad, was the extent of corruption, mischief, and tumult they would cause in the world according to the prophecy.

Abbasi then continued to say that according to the Quran’s prophecy, the Jews were given “a round to have the upper hand.” And that upper hand was seen when Jews “came from all over” in the 1930s and 40s and “established their colonial project called Israel.”

“[And this is] exactly what happened, Allah says: ‘Then We gave you your turn to overpower them.’ We gave you a round. In other words, the same way we had one round at the time of the Prophet…It’s like a wrestling match, now they get to have a round, they get to have the upper hand. That is what happened in the 1940s and in the 1930s before that – the turn of the last century. They came from all over. In another verse from the same chapter of the Quran, [Allah says]: ‘We shall bring you as a crowd gathered out of various nations.’ Allah said, ‘We will bring you groups and teams,’ exactly like they did – [this is a] full vivid description – from Poland, from Russia, from America, from all over.

“So we said that the Quran said [there would be] two rounds. So here: ‘When the first of the warnings came to pass,’ we finished with the first one. ‘Then We gave you your turn to overpower them.’ So they won this time, they established their colonial project called Israel.

“So here is the conclusion, I don’t want to leave you depressed, I want to give you the good news now,” Abbasi said. “With the help of Allah they [the Muslims] will erase this filth called Israel.”

