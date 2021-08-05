UK Demands That The UN “Respond To Iran’s Destabilizing Actions”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stated on Wednesday that the UK has written to the UN Security Council along with Romania and Liberia to demand that it respond to Iran’s attack on MV Mercer Street.

Raab said that the Council must address Iran’s “destabilizing actions and lack of respect for international law.”

The attack on the Israeli-operated ship last week in the Gulf of Oman killed a Brit and Romanian citizen.

The UK’s Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter said that the West needs to “restore deterrence” to avoid additional and “very disastrous” incidents.

“What we need to be doing, fundamentally, is calling out Iran for its very reckless behaviour,” Sir Nick told BBC. “They made a big mistake on the attack they did against the Mercer Street.”

“Ultimately, we have got to restore deterrence because it is behaviour like that which leads to escalation, and that could very easily lead to miscalculation and that would be very disastrous for all the peoples of the Gulf and the international community.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)