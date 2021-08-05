Huge Fire From Lebanese Rocket Burned Thousands Of Acres In Israel, Threatened Homes

Thousands of acres of agricultural and forest land in Israel were burned by fires caused by two of the three rockets launched from Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon, Channel 12 News reported. The third rocket fell inside Lebanese territory.

The flames were still burning over 12 hours later west of Kirya Shmona, causing rescue services to seal the entrance of a nearby kibbutz.

השריפה ברכס רמים שבגליל העליון, שפרצה עקב נפילת הרקטות, ממשיכה להשתולל. הכניסה למושב מרגליות נחסמה@rubih67

(צילום: אלכס גיינר) pic.twitter.com/JjqHwfzxbZ — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 4, 2021

Firefighters feared that the fire could spread and threaten homes inside Kiryat Shmona. It took over 12 hours for numerous firefighting crews and aircraft to subdue the fire. Earlier in the day, a second fire broke out inside Kiryat Shmona.

One of the rockets fell only a few hundred yards from a supermarket in Kiryat Shmona. It’s unknown why the Iron Dome didn’t intercept it.

A Kiryat Shmona told Kan News that the rocket “fell 200 meters from us.”

The rockets did not cause any injuries but four people were treated for shock.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)