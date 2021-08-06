Unvaccinated Israelis Are Banned From Entering The City Of Hadera

Unvaccinated Israelis will not be allowed to enter the city of Hadera, the municipality announced on Thursday.

The announcement stated that in order to decrease the number of daily coronavirus cases in the city, non-residents traveling to Hadera via public transportation will only be allowed to enter the city if they present a “green pass” with proof of vaccination or recovery.

Israelis who have not been vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus can only enter the city with a current negative coronavirus test.

The new regulation went into effect immediately and is being enforced at bus stops near popular tourist attractions in the city such as the beach and amusement park.

The announcement noted that another 50 Hadera residents were diagnosed with the coronavirus on Thursday and there are currently four “red” neighborhoods in the city.

