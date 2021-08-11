Israel: Elderly Couple May Divorce Over Vaccine Booster Shot

A wealthy couple in their 80s in central Israel may be heading toward divorce after almost 50 years of marriage due to a conflict over the third coronavirus vaccine.

The husband, 83, informed his wife, 81, that he has no intention of getting vaccinated with the third COVID vaccine. His wife informed him that his decision is unacceptable to her since he’s putting her and other family members at risk. The couple has been married for 47 years and have four children.

Their dispute began about a week and a half ago when Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called to the older population to be vaccinated with the third vaccine. The wife hurried to her Kupat Cholim on the first day the booster shots were available but her husband held fast to his refusal to get the booster shot, saying that he doesn’t believe in it and is even afraid it could be harmful.

His perturbed wife threatened to leave home but when that failed to convince him of the error of his ways, she contacted an attorney’s office that specializes in family law. She requested to take out a restraining order against her husband so that if he doesn’t get the booster shot, she can evict him from their home and possibly file for divorce.

“The wife, who is in a high-risk group due to her advanced age and background illnesses, told us that she’s extremely afraid of contracting the coronavirus due to her husband’s refusal to receive the third vaccine,” the attorney’s office said.

“The husband’s refusal to receive the booster shot definitely endangers his wife’s life and is grounds for the issuance of a protective or restraining order, including his removal from their shared home. It’s sad that conflicting messages, a lack of trust in the medical system, and fake online news are causing conflicts among families.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)