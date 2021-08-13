As Health Officials Warn Of Catastrophe, Bennett Leaves On Vacation

As hospital directors report that the coronavirus wards are already overcrowded and Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash warns that “patients could even die on the streets,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett left on a family vacation to northern Israel on Thursday.

His vacation means that Bennett canceled the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday at the height of the coronavirus crisis spurred by the Delta variant.

“Everything is good, we can be calm,” Likud MK Miki Zohar wrote cynically in response to the report.

Likud MK Keti Shitrit wrote: “A Finance Minister who doesn’t want to attend [coronavirus] cabinet meetings, a Foreign Minister abroad during a pandemic, and the Prime Minister on vacation.”

“Seriously, is there anyone managing the terrible chaos they brought us?”

In a fiery speech he delivered to the Knesset plenum about a year ago, Bennett slammed the Netanyahu government for not working hard enough to combat the coronavirus crisis. “You’re already in the government for 80 days!,” he yelled. “You need to work night and day…it’s pikuach nefesh! People are dying! What are you doing? Have you gone crazy?”

That being said, Bennett has four-school age children who deserve some time with their father before their summer vacation ends and he will return by Sunday afternoon.

