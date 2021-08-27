“Huge Outbreak Of COVID In Yeshivos,” Israeli Health Official Says

“There’s a huge outbreak of COVID in the yeshivah world,” a senior Health Ministry official warned on Wednesday in an interview with Kikar H’Shabbat.

“Many yeshivah bochurim from abroad who live in the Beis Yisrael neighborhood of Jerusalem contracted COVID in recent days,” he said. “Each one is infecting others. They’re walking around freely and infecting the residents of the neighborhood – it’s crazy.”

“[Israeli] yeshivah bochurim diagnosed with COVID are sent home and infect their entire family,” he added. “The government failed to institute a plan for yeshivos during this wave and the yeshivos are not being mapkid like they were in previous waves, for unclear reasons.”

“The Chareidi department in the Health Ministry requested to reopen the ‘yeshivah headquarters’ but someone in the government is blocking it. I’m very worried about the situation. In the end, they’ll blame the Chareidim for the high infection rate.”

