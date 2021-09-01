Bennett Selects Shin Bet Deputy Chief As New Head Of Agency

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday selected the Shin Bet’s deputy chief to succeed Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman.

The new chief will be identified only by his first initial “R.” until his appointment is approved by the Advisory Committee for the Appointment of Senior Officials in the Civil Service (known as the Goldberg Committee).

R., 55, served in the IDF’s elite Sayeret Matkal unit before joining the Shin Bet. He is married and a father of three and holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and philosophy from Tel Aviv University and a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University.

Argaman has served as the chief of the Shin Bet since 2016.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)