Israel: Anti-Vaxxer Teacher Barricades Herself In Kindergarten Classroom

An anti-vaxxer kindergarten teacher had to be physically removed from a kindergarten classroom in Haifa on Thursday morning, Israeli media outlets reported.

The assistant teacher was supposed to be working in special education kindergarten but was told not to show up on Thursday since she wasn’t vaccinated and refused to bring a current coronavirus test result. She also refused to wear a mask, which is currently required in classrooms.

When the main teacher arrived at the classroom and saw the assistant teacher, she asked her to leave. When she refused, she took the children outside to the courtyard, while the assistant teacher remained barricaded in the classroom.

Municipal workers who were called to the scene removed the teacher from the classroom. and filed a police complaint against her.

The Education Ministry stated in response to the incident: “The ministry clarifies that the regulations clearly state that a teacher or educational employee who is unvaccinated is required to perform a rapid antigen test. If the teacher refuses to be tested, he/she is strictly forbidden from entering the educational institution.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)