Israel: 46 Pregnant, Postpartum Women Hospitalized, 6 In Critical Condition

There are currently 46 pregnant and postpartum women in Israel hospitalized with the coronavirus, with six women in critical condition, Kan News reported.

There are also 39 children under age 18 hospitalized with the coronavirus, including five newborns.

There is a total of 677 seriously ill coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout Israel, of whom 157 are ventilated. There are also thousands of coronavirus patients being treated at home with oxygen supplementation via Chareidi volunteer organizations.

Israel’s Health Ministry on Motzei Shabbos reported 9,739 new coronavirus cases, increasing the number of active cases to 90,750. A total of 156 coronavirus fatalities were recorded over the past week, raising the death toll to 7,153.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)