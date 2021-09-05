President Herzog Secretly Met King Abdullah In Jordan, Arranged For Shemitta Year

Israeli President Yitzchak Herzog met last week with King Abdullah of Jordan, the President’s Office revealed on Motzei Shabbos.

Herzog met with King Abdullah at his palace in Amman at the king’s invitation. The meeting was coordinated beforehand with Prime Minister Naftali Bennet and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

“I very much respect King Abdullah, a great leader and significant regional player who recently met with very important leaders including President Biden, President Putin, President al-Sisi and Mahmoud Abbas,” Herzog stated. “During our meeting, we discussed, among other things, an agreement to import agricultural produce during the Shemitta year, energy issues, sustainability, and solutions to the climate crisis that we can advance together.”

“There’s a regional desire for progress, a desire for dialogue,” Herzog continued. “We’re currently marking a year since the signing of the Abraham Accords. The accords laid an important regional foundation. They are highly significant agreements that are transforming the region and its dialogue.”

“I was happy to inaugurate the United Arabs Emirates’ embassy in Tel Aviv at the beginning of my term, and I intend to talk and meet with other heads of state from the region. I speak with many leaders from around the world, almost every day, in full coordination with the Israeli government. I think it is very important for Israel’s strategic and political interests to have a dialogue with everyone.”

Herzog has already held policy talks with a number of leaders in the region, including the King of Morocco, Turkish President Erdogan and Palestinian Authority President Abbas.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)