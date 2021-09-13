SEE IT: Police Save Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion From Extremist Mob

Dozens of extremists protested against Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion as he visited a Talmud Torah in the Bar Ilan neighborhood on Monday morning.

The extremists protested against the mayor due to their opposition to the ongoing construction of infrastructure for the light rail train that will pass through the neighborhood.

Police forces arrived at the scene and protected the mayor as he quickly left the scene. One protestor who clashed with the police was arrested.

On Sunday, Lion traveled to the home of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanivesky to receive a bracha before Yom Kippur, like he does every year.

כמדי ערב יום כיפור עלה ראש העיר ירושלים משה ליאון להתברך במעונו של שר התורה הגר"ח קנייבסקי. רבי חיים בירך את ראש העיר ותושבי ירושלים בשנה טובה pic.twitter.com/HFakIXFgLe — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) September 12, 2021

כמדי ערב יום כיפור עלה ראש העיר ירושלים משה ליאון להתברך במעונו של מרן שר התורה הגר"ח קנייבסקי ששיבח את עמידתו לצד תושבי העיר ובפרט לומדי התורה. ראש העיר ביקש משר התורה ברכה מיוחדת עבור כל תושבי ירושלים. pic.twitter.com/chJ8FAFuHF — ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) September 12, 2021

Lion also received a bracha from Rosh Yeshivas Ponevezh HaGaon HaRav Berel Povarsky.

תשפ"ב רק התחילה ויש לנו כבר את תמונת השנה: ראש הישיבה הגרב"ד פוברסקי נושק בחיבה על פניו של ראש העיר משה ליאון חביבם של גדולי ישראל pic.twitter.com/4ZSV7K4cs2 — יצחק פלדמן (@iitsikk10) September 12, 2021

ראש עיריית ירושלים משה ליאון מתברך כעת אצל ראש הישיבה הגרב"ד פוברסקי לקראת השנה החדשה (צילום: שוקי לרר) pic.twitter.com/9aNqdEr69K — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) September 12, 2021

