SEE IT: Police Save Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion From Extremist Mob

Dozens of extremists protested against Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion as he visited a Talmud Torah in the Bar Ilan neighborhood on Monday morning.

The extremists protested against the mayor due to their opposition to the ongoing construction of infrastructure for the light rail train that will pass through the neighborhood.

Police forces arrived at the scene and protected the mayor as he quickly left the scene. One protestor who clashed with the police was arrested.

VIDEO & PHOTO CREDITS: ישי ירושלמי בחדרי חרדים

On Sunday, Lion traveled to the home of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanivesky to receive a bracha before Yom Kippur, like he does every year.

Lion also received a bracha from Rosh Yeshivas Ponevezh HaGaon HaRav Berel Povarsky.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)